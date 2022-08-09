Capreit (CAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Capreit to post earnings of C$0.60 per share for the quarter.
Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$246.63 million for the quarter.
Capreit Stock Performance
Capreit has a 52 week low of C$20.71 and a 52 week high of C$50.88.
Capreit Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capreit in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.
