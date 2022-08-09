Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.84 billion. Capri also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.55 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE:CPRI traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.67. 106,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,246. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.09. Capri has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.27.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capri

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Capri by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capri by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,293,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.