Carbon Market Capitalization Achieves $850,030.52 (CRBN)

Carbon (CRBN) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. Carbon has a market cap of $850,030.52 and approximately $23,088.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Carbon has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Carbon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 113.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.45 or 0.01905961 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014581 BTC.
Carbon Profile
Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,836,454 coins. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io.
Buying and Selling Carbon
