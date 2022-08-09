Cardano (ADA) Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion and approximately $644.21 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00120889 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00036282 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00023108 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00265933 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00036565 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,934,048,406 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

