CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.
CareCloud Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MTBCO traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.58. 1,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,744. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $27.45.
About CareCloud
