CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CarGurus updated its Q3 guidance to $0.25-$0.28 EPS.

CarGurus Trading Down 24.0 %

NASDAQ CARG traded down $6.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.55. 52,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,579. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.56. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CARG shares. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $443,029.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 392,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,526.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 12.4% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 177,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after buying an additional 19,656 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 17.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

