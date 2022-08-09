Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €170.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €170.00 ($173.47) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AFX. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €195.00 ($198.98) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €215.00 ($219.39) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €156.00 ($159.18) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Performance

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec stock opened at €133.85 ($136.58) on Friday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52 week low of €104.55 ($106.68) and a 52 week high of €202.00 ($206.12). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €124.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is €130.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion and a PE ratio of 45.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

