Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BTIG Research to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.18% from the company’s previous close.

Cars.com Stock Performance

NYSE CARS traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.66. The company had a trading volume of 15,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,179. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $859.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.39 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09.

Institutional Trading of Cars.com

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 48,263 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,745,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 84,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

