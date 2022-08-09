Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Purchased by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 350,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,732 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Carter’s worth $32,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRI. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Carter’s by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Carter’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its position in Carter’s by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter valued at $15,858,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 61.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CRI. Citigroup downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Carter’s from $114.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of CRI opened at $82.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $67.88 and a one year high of $111.17.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $700.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.31 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

In other news, Director William J. Montgoris acquired 1,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $32,544.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Montgoris bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,375. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

