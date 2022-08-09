Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) PT Lowered to $80.00

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI to $80.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRI. Bank of America lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

NYSE CRI traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.50. 17,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,792. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $67.88 and a 52 week high of $111.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.44.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $700.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.31 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carter’s will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Carter’s news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $32,544.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,970.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Montgoris purchased 1,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,375. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,064,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,967,000 after acquiring an additional 613,663 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 17,623.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,459,000 after purchasing an additional 448,152 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,796,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Carter’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,761,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Carter’s by 46.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 696,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,049,000 after buying an additional 219,859 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

