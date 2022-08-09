Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Down 12% After Analyst Downgrade

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $42.00. The company traded as low as $40.58 and last traded at $40.90. Approximately 167,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,423,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.46.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $85.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.76.

In related news, Director J Danforth Quayle purchased 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.14 per share, for a total transaction of $733,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $489,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director J Danforth Quayle purchased 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.14 per share, for a total transaction of $733,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $489,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,370.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,197,008 shares of company stock worth $47,538,049. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc increased its stake in Carvana by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Carvana by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Claar Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.16.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 144.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

