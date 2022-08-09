Castweet Price Up 1.5% This Week (CTT)

Castweet (CTT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Castweet has a market cap of $25,304.84 and approximately $648.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Castweet has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Castweet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00242647 BTC.

SORA (XOR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00014975 BTC.

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000312 BTC.

About Castweet

CTT is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet.

Castweet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

