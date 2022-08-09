Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.35

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 10541 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Ceconomy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €2.70 ($2.76) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Ceconomy Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68.

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

