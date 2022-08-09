Cemtrex (CETX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 36.68%. The business had revenue of $12.73 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CETX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,459. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.73.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

