Centaur (CNTR) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Centaur (CNTR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. In the last week, Centaur has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $454,954.75 and approximately $2,359.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Centaur alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,264.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00130508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00036637 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00068467 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,430,875,000 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.