Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) (TSE:CQE) Trading Up 3.4%

Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) (TSE:CQE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 2,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 47,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$6.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05.

About Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO)

Cequence Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada. It primarily focuses on the development of its Simonette asset located in the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Sabretooth Energy Ltd.

