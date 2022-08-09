Chainlink (LINK) Price Hits $8.70 on Top Exchanges

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Chainlink coin can now be bought for approximately $8.70 or 0.00037727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chainlink has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a total market cap of $4.09 billion and approximately $701.97 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,057.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00128829 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00064153 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 469,599,970 coins. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Chainlink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

