Chapman Investment Management LLC Has $317,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Chapman Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on KO shares. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.35.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $63.14. 122,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,339,048. The company has a market capitalization of $273.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.44. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

