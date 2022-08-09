Chapman Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Chapman Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 2.5% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Salesforce to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.51.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total transaction of $435,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,612,077.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total transaction of $435,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,612,077.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,366,068. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $7.78 on Tuesday, reaching $181.97. The stock had a trading volume of 118,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759,319. The company has a market cap of $181.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.49. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

