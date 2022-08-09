Charles Noel O’sullivan Sells 10,000 Shares of Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Stock

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Rating) Director Charles Noel O’sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total value of C$15,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,051,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,618,694.
Charles Noel O’sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 8th, Charles Noel O’sullivan sold 20,000 shares of Hemisphere Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.51, for a total value of C$30,200.00.
Hemisphere Energy Price Performance
HME stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.56. 70,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,925. Hemisphere Energy Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.76 and a 12 month high of C$1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.91, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$158.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33.
Hemisphere Energy Company Profile
Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 9,440 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a land position of 7,009 net acres in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.
