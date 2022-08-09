Charles Noel O’sullivan Sells 10,000 Shares of Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Stock

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Rating) Director Charles Noel O’sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total value of C$15,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,051,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,618,694.

Charles Noel O’sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Charles Noel O’sullivan sold 20,000 shares of Hemisphere Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.51, for a total value of C$30,200.00.

HME stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.56. 70,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,925. Hemisphere Energy Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.76 and a 12 month high of C$1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.91, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$158.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33.

Hemisphere Energy ( CVE:HME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$22.86 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 4.8900001 EPS for the current year.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 9,440 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a land position of 7,009 net acres in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

