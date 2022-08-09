Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Cut to $388.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays to $388.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $563.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $643.74.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $12.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $451.25. 37,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,361. The company has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.16. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $407.75 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 31.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Charter Communications by 9.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 83,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $816,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Charter Communications by 9.6% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 194,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,283,000 after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

