Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHTR. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $644.72.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $464.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $466.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.16. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $407.75 and a 52-week high of $825.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 31.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

