Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2022

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTRGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHTR. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $644.72.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $464.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $466.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.16. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $407.75 and a 52-week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 31.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.