Check Capital Management Inc. CA Cuts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 791,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,165 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 1.5% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $38,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 27,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE WFC traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $43.65. 93,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,540,226. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average of $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $165.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.