Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-$1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $555.00 million-$585.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $571.27 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CHKP traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.67. 6,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,771. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.30. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

