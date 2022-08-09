Chiliz (CHZ) Market Cap Reaches $873.25 Million

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 9th. Chiliz has a total market cap of $873.25 million and approximately $130.80 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000628 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Chiliz has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chiliz alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,174.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00037558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00129019 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00063710 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,387,493 coins. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.