Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61), Fidelity Earnings reports. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 180.48% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance

KDNY traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.49. 740,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,913. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46. Chinook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $76,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 179.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

