Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $747,950,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $96,383,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $585,950,000 after acquiring an additional 163,815 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cigna by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,440,396,000 after acquiring an additional 162,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cigna by 11.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,435,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $343,951,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,642 shares of company stock valued at $20,869,065 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cigna Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.17.

Shares of CI traded up $5.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,763. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $284.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.09.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.96 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.