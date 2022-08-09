CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

CinCor Pharma Stock Performance

CinCor Pharma stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.93. The stock had a trading volume of 392,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,508. CinCor Pharma has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77.

Get CinCor Pharma alerts:

Institutional Trading of CinCor Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,857,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,862,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CinCor Pharma Company Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CINC. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CinCor Pharma from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CinCor Pharma from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

(Get Rating)

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CinCor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CinCor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.