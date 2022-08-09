CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.
CinCor Pharma stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.93. The stock had a trading volume of 392,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,508. CinCor Pharma has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,857,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,862,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.
