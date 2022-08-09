Cindicator (CND) Hits Market Cap of $1.34 Million

Cindicator (CND) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 9th. In the last week, Cindicator has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $65.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cindicator coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,103.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00128891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00036434 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00065247 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator (CRYPTO:CND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com.

Buying and Selling Cindicator

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

