Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 156.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,710 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 309,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,615,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 50,863 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 18,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.94. The stock had a trading volume of 144,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,357,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.76. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $186.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities lowered Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

