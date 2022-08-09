Citigroup Boosts Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target to $100.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Citigroup to $100.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AEIS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

AEIS traded down $3.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.53. 3,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $98.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.37. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth $311,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at $448,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 652,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,373,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.