Citigroup Boosts Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target to $35.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Citigroup to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SUM. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SUM traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.35. 10,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,350. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.55. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $41.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Materials

Summit Materials Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,264,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,885,000 after purchasing an additional 119,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,032,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,561,000 after purchasing an additional 58,438 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,435,000 after purchasing an additional 519,296 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 16.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,577,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,295,000 after purchasing an additional 905,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,649,000 after purchasing an additional 53,011 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.