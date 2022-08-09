Citigroup Boosts Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target to $35.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Citigroup to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.32% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SUM. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.29.
Shares of NYSE SUM traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.35. 10,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,350. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.55. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $41.46.
Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
