Citigroup Increases ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $17.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACAD. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.16. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $28.06.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $134.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.06 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,374,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 611.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 86,934 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 19,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

