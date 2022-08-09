Citigroup Raises Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target to $36.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America downgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemours from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Chemours Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE CC traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.18. 23,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,327. Chemours has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemours

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chemours will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $965,169.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,246.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

