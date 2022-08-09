Citigroup Raises iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Price Target to $61.00

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered iRobot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities lowered iRobot to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

Shares of IRBT stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,109. iRobot has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $98.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.57, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.43.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $1.20. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $255.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that iRobot will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,081,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,322 shares in the company, valued at $14,784,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iRobot by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iRobot during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in iRobot during the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

