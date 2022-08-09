Citigroup Raises Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $162.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup to $162.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $153.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.44.

Lear Stock Down 2.4 %

Lear stock traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.90. 6,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lear has a 52-week low of $118.38 and a 52-week high of $195.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.47.

Insider Activity

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lear will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $828,813.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,767.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $359,337.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,387.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $828,813.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,767.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,240 shares of company stock worth $2,797,188 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lear

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,998,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 21.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,265,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $893,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,398 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 412.4% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 770,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,962,000 after purchasing an additional 619,900 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 2,314.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 590,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,036,000 after purchasing an additional 566,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,250,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,176,389,000 after purchasing an additional 473,004 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

