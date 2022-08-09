Citigroup Raises Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Price Target to €17.00

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Citigroup to €17.00 ($17.35) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SMEGF. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Siemens Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €22.00 ($22.45) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Siemens Energy from €30.00 ($30.61) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Siemens Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Siemens Energy from €27.00 ($27.55) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

Siemens Energy Stock Performance

Siemens Energy stock remained flat at $16.56 during trading on Tuesday. 154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.25. Siemens Energy has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $29.75.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

