Citigroup Raises United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $375.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup to $375.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on URI. UBS Group reduced their price target on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Rentals from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. OTR Global downgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $321.46. 5,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,894. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.32.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 31.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $31,265,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in United Rentals by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in United Rentals by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

