Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,600 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 742.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $192.09 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.36.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

