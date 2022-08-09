Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Invests $38,000 in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $245.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $268.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.59.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

