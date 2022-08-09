Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Invests $411,000 in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RWR. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $78,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $102.13 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $90.87 and a one year high of $123.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.66 and a 200 day moving average of $106.75.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.