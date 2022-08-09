Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Sells 690 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,496,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE WFC opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $163.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

