Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Trading Down 16.4%

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) dropped 16.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 11,926 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,679,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $2.15 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.13.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Down 17.0 %

The company has a market cap of $651.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $525.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 561,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $886,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,872,541 shares in the company, valued at $165,698,614.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clear Channel Outdoor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 916.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,345,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,941 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 459,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Caspian Capital LP purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $10,758,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

