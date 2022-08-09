Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET opened at $73.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $2,979,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $2,979,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 270,361 shares of company stock worth $14,770,405. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.30.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

