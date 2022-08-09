CM Management LLC Acquires 338,220 Shares of Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN)

CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) by 302.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,220 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC owned about 1.50% of Angion Biomedica worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 4th quarter valued at $716,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 40,008 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Angion Biomedica in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Angion Biomedica in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Angion Biomedica Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ANGN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,965. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18.

Insider Activity

Angion Biomedica ( NASDAQ:ANGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. Angion Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 44.25% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Angion Biomedica Corp. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Angion Biomedica news, insider Jay Venkatesan bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,689,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,786.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 89,546 shares of company stock worth $109,949. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Angion Biomedica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Angion Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Angion Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

