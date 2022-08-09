CM Management LLC Cuts Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

CM Management LLC cut its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Cadence Bank comprises approximately 1.2% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Cadence Bank by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,966,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,115 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,091,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,881 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth $173,967,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,288,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,098 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CADE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Cadence Bank Trading Up 0.1 %

CADE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.21. The company had a trading volume of 15,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,304. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

