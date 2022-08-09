CM Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) by 130.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Atreca were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atreca during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Atreca in the first quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Atreca by 111.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Atreca by 675.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 35,008 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Atreca by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 95,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tito Serafini sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,875 shares in the company, valued at $462,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Atreca from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of Atreca stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.16. 36 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,471. The firm has a market cap of $81.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.69. Atreca, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

