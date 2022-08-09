CM Management LLC Increases Holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC owned 0.34% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 842.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 487,323 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 17,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,739.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 414,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of SPPI stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.06. 15,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,959. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.72.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

