CM Management LLC Purchases 25,000 Shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)

CM Management LLC lifted its position in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Aterian worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATER. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aterian by 4,020.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 120,605 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aterian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Aterian by 10.0% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 743,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 67,499 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aterian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Aterian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Aterian news, CTO Roi Zion Zahut sold 23,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $61,012.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Roi Zion Zahut sold 23,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $61,012.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mihal Chaouat-Fix sold 21,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $54,909.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 427,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Aterian stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.53. 31,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,463. The firm has a market cap of $174.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.17. Aterian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $19.10.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.37 million. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 33.08% and a negative net margin of 80.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aterian, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

