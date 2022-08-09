CM Management LLC Purchases 50,000 Shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Arko accounts for 1.7% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CM Management LLC owned 0.18% of Arko worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKO. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arko by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,433,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after buying an additional 812,630 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arko by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 438,852 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,330,000. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Arko by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 5,833,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,158,000 after purchasing an additional 260,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Arko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. 56.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Arko in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock.

Arko Price Performance

Shares of ARKO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.31. 7,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,757. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.28. Arko Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Arko had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 0.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arko Corp. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Arko Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Further Reading

